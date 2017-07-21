TPM News

Priebus: Supports Hiring Scaramucci As Comms Director ‘100 Percent’

Laurent Gillieron/Keystone
By Associated Press Published July 21, 2017 12:57 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — White House chief of staff Reince Priebus says he supports incoming communications director Anthony Scaramucci “100 percent.”

His comments come moments after White House press secretary Sean Spicer resigned over Scaramucci’s hiring.

Priebus and Spicer spent years working closely together at the Republican National Committee. Priebus has also reportedly opposed hiring Scaramucci for various administration positions.

Priebus told The Associated Press that he and Scaramucci are “very good friends.” He says it’s “all good here” at the White House.

