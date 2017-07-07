TPM News

Department Of Homeland Security, FBI: Hackers May Be Trying To Breach Networks Of Nuclear Facilities

PIN-IT
Susan Walsh/AP
By ALICIA A. CALDWELL Published July 7, 2017 4:58 pm
Views

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nuclear and other energy providers have been advised the by the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI that hackers may be trying to breach their computer systems.

DHS said in a statement Friday that there is no threat to public safety. The agency said hackers appear to have tried to breach the business and administrative networks of the facilities. DHS did not identify the facilities.

DHS and the FBI routinely advise the private sector of possible cyber threats to help officials protect potentially vulnerable networks.

The statement came amid multiple news reports that nuclear and electrical power may have been targeted by hackers. Both Reuters and The New York Times have previously reported government warnings about the hacking efforts.

The Nuclear Energy Institute said last week that no nuclear reactors were affected. Had any facilities been impacted by a cyberattack, a publicly available report would have to be made to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Fears of hackers targeting U.S. infrastructure, particularly nuclear facilities, have long persisted.

David Lochbaum, a nuclear engineer and director of the nuclear safety project at the Union of Concerned Scientists, said the nuclear safety systems are generally out of the reach of hackers in analog systems. But business and administrative systems nonetheless contain valuable information about nuclear facilities, including maintenance schedules.

Lochbaum said hackers targeting such facilities are routinely looking for easy to access systems and information and try “to exploit (system weaknesses) and get as much information as possible.”

Among the most serious immediate risks, beyond someone using hacked information as part of a larger physical attack, is someone targeting the offsite power grid and causing an economic disruption, Lochbaum said.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

WaPo: FBI Investigated Allegations That Bobby Knight Groped Women At NGA 45 minutes ago

The FBI and U.S. Army investigated allegations that Indiana University basketball coach Bobby Knight...

Dem Senators Condemn Trump’s Handling Of Hacking Talk With Putin 46 minutes ago

Responding to statements from Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that President Donald Trump and...

GOP Senator: Cruz Proposal May Gut Pre-Existing Conditions Protections 51 minutes ago

A Senate Republican who, so far, has not been seen as a stick in...

What Russian Hacking? Tillerson Says Trump Is Focused On Moving Forward about 3 hours ago

President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin had a “very robust and lengthy exchange”...

Pence Touches Space Hardware Labeled ‘Do Not Touch’ During NASA Trip about 5 hours ago

During the Vice President’s visit to the NASA Kennedy Space Center Thursday, where he...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.