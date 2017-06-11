TPM News

Pollsters Project French Prez Macron’s Party On Course To Dominate Parliament

PIN-IT
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron pick up ballots before voting in the first round of the two-stage legislative elections in Le Touquet, northern France, Sunday, June 11, 2017. French voters are choosing legislators in the first round of parliamentary elections, with President Emmanuel Macron’s party "Republic on the Move" hoping to win a strong majority in the National Assembly to push through bold labor and security reforms. (Christophe Petit-Tesson/Pool Photo via AP)
Christophe Petit-Tesson/EPA POOL
By SYLVIE CORBET and JOHN LEICESTER Published June 11, 2017 2:42 pm
Views

PARIS (AP) — Pollsters are projecting that French President Emmanuel Macron’s party is in position to win a crushing parliamentary majority following the first round Sunday of legislative elections marked by widespread voter apathy.

Pollsters’ projected that as many as one-third of votes went to Macron’s camp in the first stage of the two-part election — putting his candidates comfortably ahead of all opponents going into the decisive second round of voting next Sunday for the 577 seats in the lower-house National Assembly.

Pollsters estimated that 400 seats or more could end up in the hands of the Macron camp — and that the opposition in parliament would be fragmented as well as small.

The record-low turnout rate, however, took some shine off the achievement for Macron’s Republic on the Move! — a fledgling party fighting its first-ever election and dedicated to providing France’s youngest-ever president with the legislative majority he needs to be effective and enact his promised program of far-reaching change for France.

Voter rejection of old-style, established politics — already seen in the May 7 presidential vote that handed power to first-time 39-year-old candidate Macron — was again felt in the legislative vote.

Pollsters projected a disastrous result for the Socialists that held power in the last parliament and that the conservative Republicans could end up with fewer than 130 seats.

___

Associated Press writers Nicolas Garriga, Phillipe Sotto and Angela Charlton contributed to this report.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

GOPer: If Trump Doesn't Turn Over Tapes I'd Be 'Fine' With Issuing A Subpoena about 7 hours ago

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) on Sunday said she would "be fine with issuing a...

Graham: Trump May Be First President To 'Go Down' Because He Kept Tweeting about 8 hours ago

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Sunday said President Donald Trump could be the first...

Bharara: 'There's Absolutely Evidence' To Start Obstruction Case Against Trump about 9 hours ago

Former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara on Sunday said there is "absolutely evidence to begin...

Trump Jr. Says Dad Asked Comey About Flynn Probe, Though He Denies Doing So about 10 hours ago

Donald Trump Jr. on Saturday said that his father did speak to fired FBI Director James...

Trump Turns Ire At Leakers Against Comey, Suggests There Is More To Come about 10 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Sunday suggested that there are more revelations to come from...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.