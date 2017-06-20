TPM News

Dashcam Video, Other Evidence In Philando Castile Case Released

Scott Takushi/Pioneer Press
By Associated Press Published June 20, 2017 4:15 pm
Views
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Video that shows a Minnesota police officer firing seven rapid shots at Philando Castile during a traffic stop last July is now public, days after the officer was acquitted in the case.The video came from a camera in the squad car of Officer Jeronimo Yanez. He was found not guilty of manslaughter and other charges in the death of Castile, a black motorist who was shot seconds after he told Yanez he had a gun.

The shooting gained widespread attention because Castile’s girlfriend livestreamed its gruesome aftermath on Facebook.

The squad-car video was shown in court but not released publicly until Tuesday. It shows a wide view of the traffic stop and shooting. It does not show what happened inside the car or what Yanez, who is Latino, saw.

