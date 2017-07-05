Pentagon Claims North Korea Test-Launched A New Type Of Missile

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Pentagon spokesman says the long-range missile that North Korea test-launched Tuesday was a type not previously seen by U.S. analysts.

The spokesman, Navy Capt. Jeff Davis, said Wednesday the missile was fired from a mobile launcher at an aircraft plant about 100 kilometers (60 miles) north of Pyongyang, the North Korean capital. That is a location not previously used for missile launches.

The missile, which Davis declined to describe more precisely, was the first intercontinental-range weapon that North Korea has tested. A private analyst estimated that it had the potential to reach Alaska.

Davis criticized North Korea for not following the international convention of providing advance notice of a missile launch so that commercial ships, airliners and satellites are not endangered.