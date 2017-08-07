TPM News

Pentagon: Military Commanders Allowed To Shoot Down Drones Over US Bases

PIN-IT
John Stillwell/PA Wire
By LOLITA C. BALDOR Published August 7, 2017 6:55 pm
Views

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon has sent new guidance to the armed services that lays out the military’s authority to disable or shoot down any drone that violates airspace restrictions over a U.S. base and is deemed a security risk.

Navy Capt. Jeff Davis told Pentagon reporters Monday that a classified policy was approved in July. On Friday, additional public information was sent to military bases around the country so officials can alert their communities about the restrictions and the actions the military can take.

He said the new policy provides details about the actions the military can take to stop any threat, including destroying or seizing any unmanned aircraft — including the smaller ones that the general public can easily buy — that is flown over a base.

“The increase of commercial and private drones in the U.S. has raised our concerns with regards to safety and security of our installations,” Davis said. “Protecting our force remains a top priority, and that’s why DoD issued this very specific but classified policy, developed with the FAA and our inter-agency partners, that details how DoD personnel may counter the unmanned aircraft threat.”

He said that the actions taken by military officials at the bases to address a threat posed by a drone could include “incapacitating or destroying them. And they could also be seized as well for part of investigations.”

Davis said the military has always had the authority to defend the bases and troops, “but this I think makes it a little more solidified with what we’re able to do, and it’s been completely coordinated with the FAA.”

He said part of the effort to release the new guidance was to insure that commanders distribute information to the communities surrounding their bases so that the public knows what could happen if someone flies a drone over a military installation.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Blumenthal Responds To (More) Trump Attacks: 'It's Not About Me' (VIDEO) about 1 hours ago

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) responded to yet more attacks from President Donald Trump on...

CNN's Acosta Dings Stephen Miller Over Report On His Nearly $1M DC Condo about 2 hours ago

CNN reporter Jim Acosta on Monday took a shot at White House adviser Stephen...

Manchin On GOP Primary Candidate's Challenge: 'I Don't Give A Sh*t' about 2 hours ago

Conservative Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) let it be known Sunday that he wasn’t...

Top IT Officer At DHS Resigns 3 Months After Taking Job about 3 hours ago

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed on Monday that the department's chief information officer resigned...

Hatch's Office Cleans Up After He Says Party 'Shot Their Wad' On O'Care Repeal about 5 hours ago

Listen up, internet: Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) wants you to know there’s nothing sexual about...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.