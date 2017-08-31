TPM News

Pence Surveys Harvey Devastation In Texas

PIN-IT
Eric Gay/AP
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE Published August 31, 2017 12:09 pm
Views

ROCKPORT, Texas (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence surveyed the wreckage Thursday in the small coastal town where Harvey first slammed ashore as a Category 4 hurricane. The vice president toured a church whose side was blown out by the storm.

Pence arrived in Rockport to see the devastation caused by the hurricane-turned-tropical depression that set a rainfall record and severely flooded the Houston area. Harvey’s five straight days of rain totaled close to 52 inches, the heaviest tropical downpour ever recorded in the continental U.S.

During a 45-minute drive to his first stop, Pence’s motorcade drove past a long row of utility poles that remained standing but at an angle. He also saw scattered debris and some downed power lines. Residents of Rockport were among the first in the U.S. hit by Harvey, which came ashore last Friday as a Category 4 hurricane. Pence was visiting as the floodwaters in Houston that displaced thousands had begun to recede.

The vice president, wearing jeans and cowboy boots, was joined by his wife, Karen, Energy Secretary Rick Perry, a former Texas governor, and other Cabinet members. Pence was greeted at the airport by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

President Donald Trump had traveled Tuesday to Corpus Christi and Austin for briefings with local officials. The president plans to return to Texas Saturday and possibly visit Louisiana, parts of which are being lashed by Harvey’s remnants.

The vice president is expected to meet with victims of the storm during a tour of the region, a trip that will be different than the president’s initial visit, which focused on the federal government’s coordination with state and local officials.

Trump drew criticism for not directly mentioning hurricane victims when he tweeted Wednesday that after seeing “first hand the horror & devastation” wrought by Harvey “my heart goes out even more so to the great people of Texas!”

But Trump saw little damage during his visit to Corpus Christi — mostly boarded-up windows, a few downed tree limbs and fences askew from his SUV as it whisked him from the airport to a firehouse for his first briefing.

Perry, briefing reporters aboard Air Force Two, said Trump had wanted to visit Texas on Monday but was advised to visit Corpus Christi or Austin “where no search-and-rescue resources would be pulled away.”

“The president went to the right place. He literally and figuratively waved the flag,” Perry said, noting the president’s impromptu remarks to supporters gathered outside a Corpus Christi fire station that were capped with his waving of the Texas flag.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Pruitt: 'Opportunistic' And 'Misplaced' To Tie Harvey To Climate Change 15 minutes ago

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt said earlier this week that it is “opportunistic” and...

House Freedom Caucus Chair: Don't Link Harvey Aid To Raising Debt Limit about 2 hours ago

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), the leader of the hardline conservative House Freedom Caucus, on...

WH Cleans Up Trump Statement Saying He Saw Harvey Damage 'First Hand' about 3 hours ago

The White House on Wednesday cleaned up comments President Trump made, when he claimed he...

Eric Trump On The Media: 'I Get Killed For Raising Money For Dying Children' about 3 hours ago

Eric Trump said Tuesday that the tenor of the media coverage of his father’s...

Trump Gabs About Ethanol With Grassley Ahead Of Don Jr.'s Senate Interview about 4 hours ago

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) on Wednesday revealed that he received a phone call from...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.