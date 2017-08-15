Pence Dodges Questions On McMaster, Possible White House Staffing Changes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is dodging questions about whether continued criticism of President Donald Trump’s national security adviser is undermining U.S. security and whether Pence believes additional staffing changes are needed at the White House.

Conservative groups and a website formerly run by Trump adviser Steve Bannon have targeted Army Lt. H.R. McMaster as insufficiently supportive of Israel and insufficiently tough toward Iran.

The questions came up at a joint news conference with Pence and Argentine President Mauricio Macri (MAH’-cree).

Instead, Pence spoke about Trump’s job creation and praised Trump’s “strong leadership” on the international stage.

The vice president also defended Trump’s “America first” strategy, saying the Republican has “brought the kind of broad-shouldered leadership to the world stage” that had been lacking under past presidents.