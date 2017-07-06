TPM News

Vice President Pence Gets Insider Look At NASA’s Kennedy Space Center

United States Vice President Mike Pence gets a tour of historic mission control after welcoming in a new class of astronauts at the Johnson Space Center Wednesday, June 7, 2017 in Houston. (Michael Ciaglo/ Houston Chronicle via AP)
Michael Ciaglo/Houston Chronicle
By MARCIA DUNN Published July 6, 2017 4:47 pm
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is getting an insider’s look at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

Pence will address employees Thursday at the Vehicle Assembly Building, once used to stack moon rockets and space shuttles. His tour will also include a look at the future, with NASA’s new Orion spacecraft, and Boeing and SpaceX’s commercial crew effort.

Pence is leading a revived National Space Council. President Donald Trump re-established the advisory group on Friday.

Last month, Pence visited Johnson Space Center in Houston to help introduce America’s newest astronauts. Florida’s Kennedy is the second stop on his NASA tour. It is NASA’s launch hub, but hasn’t seen any astronaut takeoffs since the shuttles retired in 2011. Boeing and SpaceX are working to change that with their own capsules.

