TPM News

Pence’s $1 Million Fundraiser Featured Ivanka Trump

PIN-IT
Ivanka Trump, right, hugs Gov. Mike Pence, R-Ind., after her father Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump announced Pence as the vice presidential running mate on, Saturday, July 16, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Julie Bykowicz Published July 26, 2017 2:50 pm
Views

WASHINGTON (AP) — While the president was in Ohio for a political rally late Tuesday, his daughter was in Washington helping Vice President Mike Pence raise money for his own political effort.

Pence collected about $1 million from donors for his new leadership committee, which can, in turn, dole out checks to political candidates.

Ivanka Trump, a senior adviser to the president, introduced Pence at the rooftop terrace event near the Capitol.

A former Indiana congressman, Pence serves as the White House’s chief liaison to lawmakers. His fundraiser capped a day that showcased that role: Earlier he had cast the deciding vote in the Senate’s effort to begin debating how to end and perhaps replace President Barack Obama’s signature health care law.

Dozens of lawmakers, including House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, joined Pence at his fundraiser. Ivanka Trump spoke glowingly of Pence and said his political committee would be helpful to Republicans facing 2018 congressional races.

Two people in attendance described it afterward to The Associated Press. They demanded anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record about details from the private event.

Pence formalized his political effort in May. Called the Great America Committee, it can accept checks of up to $5,000 from individual donors.

The move prompted speculation about Pence’s political ambitions apart from President Donald Trump. Pence’s advisers said they needed to form a federal political committee to warehouse donor and supporter lists he had amassed as governor of Indiana, where he had a state-level political committee.

As that fundraiser was going on, Trump was in Youngstown, Ohio for a political rally paid for by his re-election committee. It was Trump’s sixth such rally since taking office in January.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Paging Jeff Sessions: This GOPer Has An Idea To Get Your Senate Seat Back 4 minutes ago

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) on Wednesday defended Attorney General Jeff Sessions from President Donald...

WATCH LIVE: Sanders Gives On-Camera White House Press Briefing At 2 PM ET about 1 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is scheduled to give an on-camera White House...

Chelsea Manning Slams Trump's Trans Soldier Ban: 'Sounds Like Cowardice' about 2 hours ago

Chelsea Manning, a former intelligence analyst in the U.S. Army, on Wednesday pushed back...

Sen. Ernst Joins GOP Chorus Criticizing Trump's Transgender Military Ban about 2 hours ago

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) joined a growing list of Republican senators on Wednesday criticizing...

McCain: Transgender Individuals 'Should Be Allowed' To Serve In Military about 2 hours ago

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee, on Wednesday said...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.