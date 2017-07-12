TPM News

Ryan Pledges To Pass ‘Strong, Bold’ Russia Sanctions Bill

PIN-IT
UNITED STATES - APRIL 26: Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., conducts a news conference after a meeting of the House Republican Conference in the Capitol on April 26, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Tom Williams/CQPHO
By RICHARD LARDNER Published July 12, 2017 1:39 pm
Views

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan says he committed to passing a “strong, bold” Russia sanctions bill. Ryan’s comments Wednesday came as President Donald Trump’s spy chief voiced concerns over the legislation that aims to punish Moscow for its election meddling.

Separate remarks from House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy suggest the Trump administration is making an eleventh hour attempt to weaken the bill that the Senate approved last month.

McCarthy says CIA Director Mike Pompeo informed him the bill would affect the “ability to do his work and his job, a few elements of it.”

Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland, the No. 2 House Democrat, is accusing House Republicans of seeking to shield President Donald Trump from congressional oversight.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

GOP Rep. Dodges Obamacare Repeal Questions At Assisted Living Facility 23 minutes ago

Rep. Bruce Poliquin (R-ME) dodged questions about Republicans’ health care bill on Tuesday, according...

Schiff: It's ‘Comical’ That Trump Says He Doesn't Watch TV 24 minutes ago

The President took to Twitter again Wednesday morning to reassure the public that the...

Trump's FBI Nominee Says Russia Investigation 'Not A Witch Hunt' about 2 hours ago

President Trump has repeatedly called the special counsel investigation into potential coordination between his...

Krauthammer: ‘Hell Of A Defense’ To Claim ‘Your Collusion Was Incompetent’ about 2 hours ago

A columnist and longtime defender of President Donald Trump’s innocence regarding Russia blasted Donald Trump...

Amid Don Jr. Fallout, Trump Reportedly Channels Anger At His Personal Lawyer about 3 hours ago

With questions about whether the Trump team colluded with Russian operatives during the 2016 campaign...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.