Coast Guard: Paddlers Can Use Potomac River Near Trump Golf Course

DAMIAN DOVARGANES/AP
By MATTHEW DALY Published July 25, 2017 11:40 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — The commandant of the Coast Guard says kayakers, paddleboarders and other groups can continue to use the Potomac River near a Virginia golf course owned by President Donald Trump.

The Coast Guard has been closing a 2-mile section of the river when Trump is at his golf course, prompting protests from boaters and other groups, including a group of wounded veterans who use the area for therapy. Two Democratic lawmakers questioned the need to close the river to accommodate Trump.

Adm. Paul Zukunft said Tuesday that he and other officials listened to the complaints, “and we are making accommodations for the public.”

Zukunft told lawmakers that as long as river enthusiasts stay on the Maryland side of the river, they can continue to use canoes, kayaks and other watercraft.

