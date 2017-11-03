TPM News

NYPD Gathering Evidence For Possible Weinstein Arrest In ‘Credible’ Allegation

PIN-IT
Dennis Van Tine/Geisler-Fotopress/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
By Associated Press Published November 3, 2017 4:19 pm
Views

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police investigators believe a 2010 rape allegation made against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is “credible” and they are gathering evidence to seek an arrest warrant.

Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said Friday that investigators have interviewed Paz de la Huerta, who publicly accused Weinstein of raping her twice in her apartment.

Boyce said detectives found the “Boardwalk Empire” actress’ story believable and corroborated portions of her account.

Speaking at a police briefing, Boyce also said that if Weinstein were in New York now and the assault allegation were recent, “we’d go right away and make the arrest. No doubt.”

But he said that since Weinstein was in another state and the allegations were years old, investigators have to gather evidence first.

An email message sent to Weinstein representative Sallie Hofmeister was not immediately returned.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Caputo: Papadopoulos Was 'Stupid,' Had 'No Business' Attending Meeting about 1 hours ago

A former foreign policy adviser for Donald Trump’s campaign who pleaded guilty to lying...

Trump: It's A 'Total Disgrace' That Bergdahl Will Not Face Prison Time about 3 hours ago

After a military judge ruled Friday that Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl will not face prison...

Report: At ‘Breitbart Embassy,’ House GOP And Bannon Reach Understanding about 3 hours ago

Former White House chief strategist and current Breitbart News Executive Chairman Steve Bannon on...

Campaign Adviser On Aide's Proposal To Meet With Putin: Trump 'Heard Him Out' about 4 hours ago

President Donald Trump listened when a campaign adviser floated the idea of arranging a...

GOP Rep. Introduces Resolution Calling On Mueller To Resign From Russia Probe about 4 hours ago

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Friday introduced a resolution calling on special counsel Robert...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.