Former Dem Sen. Kay Hagan Out Of Georgia Hospital, Recovery From Brain Inflammation Remains Slow

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Former North Carolina Sen. Kay Hagan is now getting outpatient treatment as she recovers from brain inflammation caused by a virus spread by ticks from animals to humans.

Hagan’s family told friends and well-wishers that she was discharged earlier this month from an Atlanta rehabilitation hospital she had entered in January. She’s now receiving therapy at a nearby outpatient facility, with several more weeks of treatment there expected before she returns to North Carolina, according to a family email.