No Firings At Charlottesville City Council Personnel Meeting Amid Rally Aftermath

City workers drape a tarp over the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Emancipation park in Chrlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. The move intended to symbolize the city's mourning for a woman killed while protesting a white nationalist rally earlier this month. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Steve Helber/AP
By Associated Press Published August 24, 2017 2:06 pm
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Charlottesville City Council member says no one has been fired after a closed-door meeting on personnel issues in the aftermath of violence at a white nationalist rally.

The council met privately Thursday morning. Vice Mayor Wes Bellamy said afterward that “everybody’s still employed.” Bellamy says the council discussed what happened Aug. 12 and how the council can ensure they are “moving forward in the right direction.”

Mayor Mike Signer posted a lengthy statement on Facebook before the meeting saying the rally “raised serious questions about the city’s handling of security, communications, and governance.”

He says those are questions that the city council should ask “as the ultimate authority over the city manager.”

The rally attracted what’s believed to be the largest gathering of white nationalists in at least a decade. One woman was killed when a car plowed into a group of counter-protesters. Two state troopers were killed when their helicopter crashed.

