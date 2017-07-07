TPM News

Public Could Rent Christie’s Beach House Under New Bill

PIN-IT
In this Sunday, July 2, 2017, photo, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie uses the beach with his family and friends at the governor's summer house at Island Beach State Park in New Jersey. Christie is defending his use of the beach, closed to the public during New Jersey's government shutdown, saying he had previously announced his vacation plans and the media had simply "caught a politician keeping his word." (Andrew Mills/NJ Advance Media via AP)
Andrew Mills/NJ Advance Media
By Associated Press Published July 7, 2017 2:29 pm
Views

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s trip to the beach during a state government shutdown has inspired new legislation.

Democratic Assemblyman John Wisniewski said Friday he has introduced a bill that would let the public rent the house on Island Beach State Park that is now reserved for the governor.

A second bill would prevent the beach house to be used by the governor during any state shutdown.

The Republican Christie ordered the shutdown after lawmakers couldn’t agree on a budget last Friday. The shutdown included blocking access to the beach at the park.

But Christie and his family kept their plans to stay at the beach house, and Christie was photographed by NJ.com sitting with his family on the beach that had been closed to the public.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

What Russian Hacking? Tillerson Says Trump Is Focused On Moving Forward 4 minutes ago

President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin had a “very robust and lengthy exchange”...

Pence Touches Space Hardware Labeled ‘Do Not Touch’ During NASA Trip about 2 hours ago

During the Vice President’s visit to the NASA Kennedy Space Center Thursday, where he...

Podesta Hits Back At 'Whack Job' Trump Over Server Tweet: 'Get A Grip Man' about 3 hours ago

After President Donald Trump claimed Friday morning that John Podesta "refused" to give federal...

Trump To Putin During First Meeting: It's An 'Honor To Be With You' about 4 hours ago

Speaking to the press amid their first in-person meeting Friday, President Donald Trump said the...

Connecticut Man Vandalized Playground With 'Kill Trump' To Frame The Left about 4 hours ago

A West Hartford, Connecticut man admitted last month that he only scribbled seemingly anti-Trump,...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.