TPM News

Mormon Church Condemns White Supremacy In Light Of Charlottesville

PIN-IT
Rick Bowmer/AP
By Associated Press Published August 15, 2017 5:25 pm
Views

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Mormon church is specifically condemning white supremacist attitudes in its strongest statement since a Virginia rally over a Confederate War monument descended into deadly violence.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said Tuesday that any members who promote white-supremacist views aren’t adhering to its teachings.

Leaders say that some in white supremacist communities assert the Mormon church is neutral or even supportive of their views, but “nothing could be further from the truth.”

Leaders say such views are morally wrong and sinful.

A church spokesman declined further comment.

The condemnation comes two days after church leaders issued a more general statement against growing intolerance after one woman was killed and others injured when a car rammed into a crowd of anti-white nationalist protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

David Duke Praises Trump For Remarks Defending Pro-Confederate Protesters 13 minutes ago

Former top Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke praised President Donald Trump on Tuesday...

Trump: 'I Like Bannon' But Don't Give Him Much Credit (Or Call Him A Racist) about 1 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Tuesday dodged questions about whether he plans to keep Steve...

Trump: 'Not All' Protesters In Charlottesville Were White Supremacists about 1 hours ago

In a rocky press conference at Trump Tower Tuesday, a defiant President Trump switched...

Daily Caller On Reel Of Cars Plowing Into Protesters: 'Study The Technique' about 1 hours ago

A video compilation of vehicles driving through crowds of "liberal protesters" published by the...

Rep. Gutiérrez, Others Arrested Outside White House In Rally To Protect DACA about 1 hours ago

Rep. Luis Gutiérrez (D-IL) was arrested Tuesday during a rally in support of the...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.