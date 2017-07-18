WH: More Work Needed To Resolve Irritants In US-Russia Relationship

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration says more work needs to be done to resolve irritants in the U.S.-Russia relationship, including the return of two seized diplomatic compounds that Moscow is demanding.

The State Department said Tuesday the latest round of high-level talks between the two sides was “tough” but achieved no breakthrough. It said Monday’s discussion between Under Secretary of State Tom Shannon and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was marked by goodwill “but it is clear that more work needs to be done.”

The U.S. wants Moscow to stop harassing American diplomats and lift a ban on U.S. adoptions of Russian children. Russia wants the U.S. to return two Cold War-era recreational estates that the Obama administration seized in response to Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.