TPM News

Treasury Sec. Mnuchin: Tax Reform Measure Can Be Passed This Year

PIN-IT
Uwe Anspach/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER Published August 31, 2017 1:08 pm
Views

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the original goal of getting Congress to pass comprehensive tax reform by August “got delayed a bit,” but the administration is still on track to have a measure signed into law by the end of this year.

In a wide-ranging interview on CNBC, Mnuchin also says that he is confident that Congress will pass legislation to raise the government’s borrowing limit this fall to avoid a catastrophic default on the nation’s debt.

Mnuchin says that the administration has a good working relationship with Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. He refused to say how many candidates other than Yellen President Donald Trump was considering for the Fed job when Yellen’s current term expires in February.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

House Freedom Caucus Chair: Don't Link Harvey Aid To Raising Debt Limit 45 minutes ago

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), the leader of the hardline conservative House Freedom Caucus, on...

WH Cleans Up Trump Statement Saying He Saw Harvey Damage 'First Hand' about 2 hours ago

The White House on Wednesday cleaned up comments President Trump made, when he claimed he...

Eric Trump On The Media: 'I Get Killed For Raising Money For Dying Children' about 3 hours ago

Eric Trump said Tuesday that the tenor of the media coverage of his father’s...

Trump Gabs About Ethanol With Grassley Ahead Of Don Jr.'s Senate Interview about 3 hours ago

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) on Wednesday revealed that he received a phone call from...

Missouri State Rep. Calls For Confederate Statue Vandal To Be Lynched about 4 hours ago

A Missouri legislator on Wednesday called for a vandal who defaced a Confederate statue to...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.