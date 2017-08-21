TPM News

Mnuchin Defends Trump’s Response To Charlottesville Protests

PIN-IT
Franziska Kraufmann/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER Published August 21, 2017 10:01 am
Views

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is defending President Donald Trump’s response to the violent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, and rejecting calls from a group of his Yale University classmates that he resign from the administration in protest.

In a statement issued by the Treasury Department, Mnuchin said “the president in no way, shape or form believes that neo-Nazi and other hate groups who endorse violence are equivalent to groups that demonstrate in peaceful and lawful ways.”

Mnuchin said that “as someone who is Jewish, I believe I understand the long history of violence and hatred against the Jews” and other minorities.

Mnuchin’s statement was in response to a letter signed by more than 300 Yale alums urging Mnuchin to resign. Mnuchin graduated from Yale in 1985.

The letter to Mnuchin, which was posted online said, “We call upon you, as our friend, our classmate, and as a fellow American, to resign in protest of President Trump’s support of Nazism and white supremacy. We know you are better than this, and we are counting on you to do the right thing.”

In his reply, which Treasury released late Saturday, Mnuchin said that he was proud to be serving as the nation’s 77th Treasury secretary and saw it as a great opportunity to pursue initiatives to boost the U.S. economy.

Both Mnuchin and Gary Cohn, who is also Jewish and is head of the administration’s National Economic Council, were standing with Trump at a news conference last week in the lobby of Trump Tower when the president said that there were “very fine people on both sides” of the Charlottesville protests. There has been speculation in financial markets over whether both Mnuchin and Cohn might soon decide to leave the administration.

In his response to the letter from classmates, Mnuchin offerred a strong defense of Trump, saying that “our president deserves the opportunity to propose his agenda and to do so without the attempts by those who opposed him in the primaries, in the general election and beyond to distract the administration and the American people from these most important policy issues — jobs, economic growth and national security.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

WaPo: GOP Groups Have Spent $1.3 Million At Trump Properties In 2017 30 minutes ago

The Republican National Committee, Republican Governors Association, President Donald Trump's reelection campaign and at...

University Of Texas Removes 4 Confederate Statues Overnight about 1 hours ago

The University of Texas at Austin removed several confederate statues overnight on Sunday following...

Report: Secret Service Can't Pay Agents Because Of Trump's Travel, Large Family about 2 hours ago

The Secret Service doesn’t have enough money to pay hundreds of its agents to...

Christie Drops Out Of Running For Job On Local Sports Talk Radio Show about 2 hours ago

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) is no longer in the running for a...

Trump Says His Prayers Are With Navy Sailors After Initial Bungled Response about 3 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Sunday night published a tweet saying that his thoughts and...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.