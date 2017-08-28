TPM News

Martin Luther King Jr. Statue In Atlanta To Be Unveiled On Capitol Grounds

PIN-IT
David Goldman/AP
By Associated Press Published August 28, 2017 10:46 am
Views

ATLANTA (AP) — A statue paying tribute to civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. is being installed on the state Capitol grounds in Atlanta.

The unveiling of the statue on Monday comes more than three years after Georgia lawmakers endorsed the project.

Officials had to negotiate with King’s family for the right to use his image. Then an artist was selected for the project, only to be killed in a motorcycle accident. After a lengthy screening, sculptor Martin Dawe was chosen to replace him.

Dawe said he knew other tributes to King had been criticized and he set one goal: Make the 8-foot (2-meter) statue look like the man.

The statue is scheduled to be unveiled at 10 a.m. Monday.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Texas GOPer Defends Vote Against Sandy Aid As Home State Sees Disaster 40 minutes ago

Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) on Monday morning defended his 2013 vote against a disaster relief...

Ted Cruz On Catastrophic Flooding In Texas: 'I’ve Never Seen Anything Like It' 41 minutes ago

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Sunday expressed how rattled he is by the magnitude...

Biden Slams Trump's 'Contempt' For The Constitution about 1 hours ago

Former Vice President Joe Biden called on Americans to stand up to what he...

Two Top State Department Officials Resign about 2 hours ago

Two top officials in the State Department announced they would be leaving their posts...

Gorka: McMaster Sees ‘Threat Of Islam Through Obama Admin Lens’ about 3 hours ago

Freshly removed from the White House, former White House adviser Sebastian Gorka offered his...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.