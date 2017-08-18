TPM News

Missouri Sen. Who Made Trump Murder Facebook Comment May Face Ouster

Jeff Roberson/AP
By DAVID A. LIEB Published August 18, 2017 2:56 pm
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri lawmaker who temporarily posted a Facebook comment expressing hope that President Donald Trump would be assassinated could face an effort to remove her from office.

Republican Gov. Eric Greitens and Lt. Gov. Mike Parson both said on Friday that state senators should oust Democratic Sen. Maria Chapelle-Nadal, who has continued to reject calls for her resignation.

“If she will not resign, the Senate can vote to remove her. I believe they should,” Greitens said in a written statement.

Numerous top Republican and Democratic officials in Missouri have called upon Chappelle-Nadal to resign after she wrote “I hope Trump is assassinated!” on her personal Facebook page Thursday. She later delated the post.

She made the remark in response to a post that suggested Vice President Mike Pence would try to have Trump removed from office. Chappelle-Nadal, who is black, said she commented out of frustration with Trump’s response to the recent white supremacist rally and violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, for which the president said “both sides” shared some blame.

Lt. Gov. Mike Parson sad he will ask senators to remove her from office if she does not resign by the time lawmakers convene Sept. 13 to consider veto overrides. Parson is the presiding officer of the Senate, though he can only vote to break ties and cannot sponsor legislation or make motions for votes.

“She is no longer fit to serve our state,” Parson said at a Capitol press conference Friday.

The Missouri Constitution says a lawmaker can be expelled upon a two-thirds vote of the elected members of a chamber. But that hasn’t occurred in recent decades, and it’s unclear exactly how it would happen. The Senate’s general counsel said she was researching the potential process for an expulsion vote.

Chappelle-Nadal told The Associated Press on Friday that she had met the previous day with the U.S. Secret Service as part of its investigation into her remarks about Trump.

“I let them know that I had no intentions of hurting anyone or trying to get other people to hurt anyone at all,” Chappelle-Nadal said.

She reiterated on Friday that her Facebook post “was totally improper.” But Chappelle-Nadal said she will not resign. She said she now believes she is being “targeted” by other officeholders, including the governor, because of political expediency or grudges.

“If the governor doesn’t understand that what went on in Charlottesville is a trigging point for people who have been traumatized because of Ferguson, then he really doesn’t have a close relationship with his residents,” she said

Chappelle-Nadal was a prominent voice during the protests in Ferguson, Missouri, after the August 2014 fatal police shooting of Michael Brown. The black 18-year-old resident was unarmed when killed by an officer. Chappelle-Nadal has said she was among those hit by tear-gas fired by police.

