TPM News

1st Day Of Menendez Trial Jury Selection Concludes With Several Jurors Seated

PIN-IT
John Minchillo/FR170537 AP
By DAVID PORTER Published August 23, 2017 10:28 am
Views

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jury selection in the corruption trial of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez concluded Tuesday with several panelists seated after the first day of questioning by attorneys.

Several jurors were seated by the end of the day. The process will continue Wednesday to pick the 12 jurors and four alternates who will sit on the trial. Opening arguments are scheduled for Sept. 6 for what is expected to be a two-month trial.

Menendez was indicted in 2015, charged with accepting campaign donations and gifts, which included vacation trips to Paris and the Dominican Republic from eye doctor Salomon Melgen. In exchange, according to the indictment, Menendez used his position in Congress to lobby for Melgen’s business interests.

Melgen, who lives in Florida, and Menendez have argued in court papers that the gifts and donations were innocent and that there was no bribery agreement. Menendez also claims his actions were legitimate legislative duties.

Tuesday began with Menendez and Melgen pleading not guilty in a closed hearing to a superseding, or updated, indictment that was filed last fall by the government after U.S. District Judge William Walls dismissed two bribery counts against each defendant.

While the proceeding was routine, the exclusion of the public and media was not. Except in rare cases, such as when the identity of a government informant must be kept secret, defendants enter guilty or not-guilty pleas in open court.

Walls didn’t give an explanation for closing the courtroom.

Melgen was convicted in April on multiple counts of Medicare fraud in a separate trial. Menendez wasn’t implicated in that case, but part of the indictment charges him with interceding on behalf of Melgen in a Medicare dispute.

The government’s case centers on meetings and interactions Menendez had with, among others, then-Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius and acting Medicare administrator Marilyn Tavenner.

Jurors will have to weigh whether those fall under the category of “official acts” under a law whose definitions have shifted in the wake of a 2016 Supreme Court ruling in the case of former Virginia Gov. Robert McDonnell.

If Menendez is convicted and steps down or is forced out of the Senate before Gov. Chris Christie leaves office Jan. 16, the Republican would pick a successor. It would take a two-thirds majority vote to remove him from the Senate. His seat is up for election next November.

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Phil Murphy has a large lead in polls ahead of his Republican challenger in the race to replace Christie.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Invited Sen. Capito On Air Force One If She Voted For GOP Health Bill 21 minutes ago

Ahead of his visit to West Virginia for a boy scouts rally last month,...

Former DNI Clapper Questions Trump's 'Fitness' For Office After Arizona Rally 37 minutes ago

James Clapper, the former director of national intelligence during the Obama administration, called President...

UN Condemns ‘High Level Politicians’ For Poor Charlottesville Response about 1 hours ago

A United Nations committee is calling out the U.S. government, “high level politicians” and...

Clinton Recalls Trump Stalking Her At Debate In Book: 'My Skin Crawled' about 2 hours ago

In an excerpt from her forthcoming book, "What Happened" that aired on MSNBC's "Morning...

Police Use Tear Gas, Protesters Arrested Outside Trump Rally In Arizona about 3 hours ago

Thousands gathered outside of President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona Tuesday night,...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.