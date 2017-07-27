TPM News

Melania Trump To Lead US Delegation To Invictus Games In Toronto

PIN-IT
Reiri Kurihara/Yomiuri Shimbun
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE Published July 27, 2017 11:16 am
Views

WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump plans to lead the U.S. delegation to the Invictus Games in Toronto in September.

The first lady says she’s honored by the opportunity to represent the U.S. at the games Sept. 23-30. The trip will mark her first solo excursion outside the United States. Mrs. Trump accompanied President Donald Trump on the three foreign trips he has taken so far this year.

Britain’s Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games for wounded active duty service members and veterans in 2014.

More than 550 people from 17 countries are expected to compete in 12 sports in this year’s games.

That includes about 90 American athletes.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Kansas Gov. Brownback To Leave For Federal 'Religious Freedom' Post 32 minutes ago

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback will leave that role in favor of a job in...

Conway Rails Against Leakers Who Think 'It's Cute And It Makes Them Popular' 47 minutes ago

Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Thursday morning continued the Trump administration's onslaught...

Voter Fraud Panel Makes Another Data Request, California Immediately Rejects 57 minutes ago

On Wednesday, the chair of the White House's bogus voter fraud panel Kris Kobach sent...

GOP Sen. Says Trump Admin Threatened Alaska Lawmakers Over Repeal Vote about 1 hours ago

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has issued a threat to both of Alaska's senators, warning...

Bucking His Boss, Trump's New Lawyer Says He Thinks 'Very Highly' Of Mueller about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump’s new lawyer praised special counsel Robert Mueller on Wednesday. “I have...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.