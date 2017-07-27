Melania Trump To Lead US Delegation To Invictus Games In Toronto

WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump plans to lead the U.S. delegation to the Invictus Games in Toronto in September.

The first lady says she’s honored by the opportunity to represent the U.S. at the games Sept. 23-30. The trip will mark her first solo excursion outside the United States. Mrs. Trump accompanied President Donald Trump on the three foreign trips he has taken so far this year.

Britain’s Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games for wounded active duty service members and veterans in 2014.

More than 550 people from 17 countries are expected to compete in 12 sports in this year’s games.

That includes about 90 American athletes.