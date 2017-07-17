TPM News

McConnell Wishes McCain A Speedy Recovery, Calls Him ‘A Tough Guy’

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Associated Press Published July 17, 2017 4:20 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he has spoken to ailing Sen. John McCain and wishes him a speedy recovery.

McCain’s office says the 80-year-old Arizona senator underwent surgery Friday to remove a blood clot. McCain is at home and recuperating.

McConnell says he spoke to McCain on Monday morning, and he calls the Arizona Republican a “tough guy.”

McConnell says he hopes McCain will be back in the Senate soon. McCain’s office says he’ll remain in Arizona this week.

Over the weekend the Republican leader delayed a vote on the GOP health care bill. McCain’s absence has left Republicans short of the votes necessary to move ahead on the legislation to erase much of Barack Obama’s health care law.

