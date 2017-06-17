TPM News

Lobbyist Shot At GOP Baseball Practice Expected To Make Full Recovery

Cliff Owen/FR170079 AP
By Associated Press Published June 17, 2017 4:31 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the aftermath of the shooting of a Republican lawmaker and others at a baseball practice this week (all times EDT):

12:50 p.m.

The family of a lobbyist shot multiple times during a Republican baseball practice outside Washington says he has undergone additional surgery and doctors expect a full recovery.

In a statement Saturday, Matt Mika’s family says he will remain in the intensive care unit at George Washington University Hospital at least through the weekend. They say he is able to communicate through notes, and signed the game ball from Friday’s congressional baseball game.

Mika, a Michigan native, was one of five people shot when a gunman opened fire Wednesday as the Republican team practiced in Alexandria, Virginia. His family said Thursday he had suffered “massive trauma” and was “lucky to be alive.”

Mika is a lobbyist for Tyson Foods and a former aide to Michigan Republican Rep. Tim Walberg.

___

11 a.m.

The man who shot House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and others at a congressional baseball practice this week had with him a piece of paper with doodles and the names of three lawmakers.

This is according to a person familiar with the case who was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press Saturday on condition of anonymity.

The person says investigators aren’t sure of the significance of the names and it’s not clear whether this was a list of people the attacker was targeting.

The person did not disclose the names, but said those listed had been briefed.

Scalise’s surgeon says he can hope to make an “excellent recovery,” despite being at risk of death when he arrived at the hospital. He remains in critical condition.

