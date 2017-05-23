British Authorities Identify Suspected Manchester Suicide Bomber

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Officials in the United States say British authorities have identified the suspect in the Manchester suicide bombing attack as Salman Abedi.

A U.S. official confirmed the identity Tuesday to The Associated Press. No additional details were immediately available.

The bombing Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester killed 22 people and sparked a stampede of young concertgoers.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility, but Dan Coats, the U.S. director of intelligence, says that connection has not yet been verified.

