TPM News

Management Says Too Early To Say Cause Of London Housing Complex Fire

PIN-IT
Matt Dunham/AP
By Associated Press Published June 14, 2017 1:30 pm
Views

The manager of the 24-story, 120-unit public housing complex devastated by fire in west London says it is too early to speculate what caused the inferno and what contributed to its spread.

The Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organization says it will cooperate fully “with all the relevant authorities in order to ascertain the cause of this tragedy,” in which at least 12 people died.

The organization has spent 10 million pounds ($12.8 million) refurbishing the building over the past two years. The project included installation of insulated exterior cladding, double-glazed windows and a communal heating system.

The organization said: “We are aware that concerns have been raised historically by residents. We always take all concerns seriously and these will form part of our forthcoming investigations. While these investigations continue with our cooperation, our core priority at the moment is our residents.

The company was formed in 2006 as part a drive to let tenants manage their own homes. It manages 9,400 units under an agreement with the local council.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Sanders On Report Gunman Volunteered For His Campaign: 'I Am Sickened' about 2 hours ago

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on Wednesday condemned the actions of a shooter who opened...

Ryan: 'An Attack On One Of Us Is An Attack On All Of Us' (VIDEO) about 2 hours ago

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Wednesday expressed his condolences to those injured during...

GOPer: Congressional Baseball Game Will Take Place As Scheduled about 3 hours ago

Tierney Sneed contributed reporting. Rep. Martha McSally (R-AZ) on Wednesday said the annual congressional...

Friend Says Shooting Suspect 'On The Really Progressive Side Of Things' about 3 hours ago

A friend of the man identified as the suspect in a shooting Wednesday morning at...

Trump Says Congressional Baseball Practice Shooter Dead From Injuries (VIDEO) about 3 hours ago

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the suspected gunman who opened fire at a...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.