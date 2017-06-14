Management Says Too Early To Say Cause Of London Housing Complex Fire

The manager of the 24-story, 120-unit public housing complex devastated by fire in west London says it is too early to speculate what caused the inferno and what contributed to its spread.

The Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organization says it will cooperate fully “with all the relevant authorities in order to ascertain the cause of this tragedy,” in which at least 12 people died.

The organization has spent 10 million pounds ($12.8 million) refurbishing the building over the past two years. The project included installation of insulated exterior cladding, double-glazed windows and a communal heating system.

The organization said: “We are aware that concerns have been raised historically by residents. We always take all concerns seriously and these will form part of our forthcoming investigations. While these investigations continue with our cooperation, our core priority at the moment is our residents.

The company was formed in 2006 as part a drive to let tenants manage their own homes. It manages 9,400 units under an agreement with the local council.