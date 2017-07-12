Grassley: Manafort To Be Brought Before Senate Judiciary Committee, Panel Would Subpoena If Necessary

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee says he and the panel’s top Democrat have agreed to bring former Trump campaign official Paul Manafort before the panel.

In an interview with Iowa reporters, Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa says Manafort was at a meeting involving President Donald Trump’s son and a Russian lawyer. The Republican senator says he has several questions and the panel would subpoena Manafort if necessary.

Grassley said he and Sen. Dianne Feinstein are working closely on it.

According to emails released Tuesday by Donald Trump Jr., he appeared eager to accept information from the Russian government that could have damaged Hillary Clinton’s campaign.