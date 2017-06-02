Lindsey Graham: I Was A Target Of Obama Admin ‘Unmasking’

Sen. Lindsey Graham says U.S. intelligence agencies tell him that a conversation he had with a foreign individual was picked up in surveillance and that an unknown U.S. official or officials asked to know his identity as a party in the conversation.

Graham says he doesn’t know if intelligence agencies actually revealed his name. But he’s sent a letter to the FBI, CIA and the National Security Agency seeking information on any incidental collection of his communications with foreign targets.

Graham says he wants to know if Obama administration officials sought the unmasking of Americans in foreign intelligence reports for political reasons.

Graham, R-S.C., spoke Friday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom.”