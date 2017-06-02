TPM News

Lindsey Graham: I Was A Target Of Obama Admin ‘Unmasking’

PIN-IT
Carolyn Kaster/AP
By Associated Press Published June 2, 2017 4:17 pm
Views

Sen. Lindsey Graham says U.S. intelligence agencies tell him that a conversation he had with a foreign individual was picked up in surveillance and that an unknown U.S. official or officials asked to know his identity as a party in the conversation.

Graham says he doesn’t know if intelligence agencies actually revealed his name. But he’s sent a letter to the FBI, CIA and the National Security Agency seeking information on any incidental collection of his communications with foreign targets.

Graham says he wants to know if Obama administration officials sought the unmasking of Americans in foreign intelligence reports for political reasons.

Graham, R-S.C., spoke Friday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Spicer: Bannon, Others Needed Ethics Pass To Talk To Former Media Employers about 1 hours ago

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said that presidential aides had been granted a...

Spicer Won't Say If Trump Will Try To Block Comey From Testifying Next Week about 1 hours ago

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer would not say whether President Donald Trump would invoke...

White House Still Won't Say Whether Trump Believes Climate Science about 2 hours ago

A day after President Donald Trump announced the United States' withdrawal from the Paris...

WATCH LIVE: EPA Head, Spicer Give WH Press Briefing At 1:30 PM ET about 3 hours ago

White House press secretary Sean Spicer and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt are...

Putin Says A Child Could Fake Hacking Evidence about 5 hours ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed charges of meddling in the United States’ 2016 election...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.