Police Investigate Suspicious Car Near Library Of Congress

A view of the Library of Congress from the top of the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh/AP
By Associated Press Published July 17, 2017 4:13 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Capitol Police have set off two explosions to open the trunk of a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress.

Police haven’t yet disclosed what they found inside the vehicle and have directed staff and other personnel to avoid the area until further notice.

About a dozen police cars, ambulances and vans congregated near fountains at the Library of Congress. By e-mail, police warned that people working in the Capitol may soon hear a loud bang or pop as they worked to “disrupt the vehicle’s trunk.”

At 2:29 p.m., a voice could be heard over police radio yelling “fire in the hole, fire in the hole.” Seconds later, a muffled bang could be heard from about 200 yards away.

That was the second of the two loud bangs.

