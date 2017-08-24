TPM News

LePage Got Threats After Comparing Confederate Statues To 9/11 Memorial

**OTK**In this Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2011 photo, Gov. Paul LePage reacts during a news conference at the State House in Augusta, Maine.. (AP Photo/Pat Wellenbach)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
By Associated Press Published August 24, 2017 10:31 am
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine Gov. Paul LePage says he received death threats after comparing the removal of Confederate statues to the removal of a 9/11 memorial.

The Republican governor made the comparison a week ago during a radio appearance on WGAN-AM. He appeared on the same station Thursday to say he’s gotten letters “threatening to kill me” and “threatening my personal life and my family.”

LePage made his initial comments days after deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, during a white supremacist rally over the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. He also blamed right- and left-wing demonstrators for the violence.

LePage said this week that 7,600 Maine residents fought for the Confederacy during the Civil War. He said Thursday he might be mistaken. Historians had expressed doubt about the figure.

