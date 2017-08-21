TPM News

Maine Gov. LePage Sends Handwritten Notes To Critics Of His C’ville Silence

PIN-IT
Robert F. Bukaty/AP
By Associated Press Published August 21, 2017 5:25 pm
Views

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Gov. Paul LePage is sending handwritten missives to residents who’ve written to criticize him for his silence following racially charged violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

LePage responded to constituent Darcey Poulin on Aug. 16 by saying, “You must be reading the liberal press. Funny how you don’t listen until it suits your own bigotry.”

The Republican governor came under fire after echoing the comments of President Donald Trump, who said white nationalists and counterprotesters share blame for the deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, the site of clashes over a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. Authorities say one person was killed when a white nationalist rammed counterprotesters with his car.

LePage was initially silent, saying he was unaware of the situation. When he did speak out, he said both sides were “equally as bad.” He also likened the removal of Confederate monuments to removing a monument to the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

LePage doubled down in one of his handwritten notes, telling Lauren Daly that “both groups should be taken to task for their behavior” and that Confederate monuments are part of history that shouldn’t be torn down, the Portland Press Herald reported .

Daly, in her message to LePage, wrote, “Silence in the face of immorality is tantamount to consent.”

LePage initially responded by scrawling on the message, “Return to sender. Who is the racist calling out folks who have nothing to do with this horrific tragedy.”

In a second message, he wrote, “My entire life I have spoken out against the (Ku Klux Klan). The anti-facists are no better, they are trying to erase history. Like or not history should stay in place, and we need to have future generations not repeat the mistakes of the past.”

He said his heart went out to two Virginia state troopers killed in a helicopter crash and concluded: “I stand for PEACE — you should too.”

A note about Charlottesville was also sent to LePage by Bren Goode, who shared the message with the Press Herald. LePage responded to Goode’s fax with his own note, saying, “Both parties to the events of Charlottesville are guilty of racism.”

LePage isn’t new to dashing off handwritten notes to critics. In 2015, LePage fueled a north-south division in Maine when he scolded a Cape Elizabeth resident, writing that she lived in a region where people “exploit those who are not so fortunate.”

Poulin said she was “shocked” by LePage’s response.

“I don’t feel like our Governor should be speaking to any of his constituents this way and feel like the public has a right to know how he responds to someone who doesn’t agree with his actions,” Poulin wrote.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Acknowledges He's Shifted From His 'Original Instinct' On Afghanistan about 1 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Monday acknowledged that his newly announced strategy for the war...

WATCH LIVE: Trump Unveils Afghanistan Strategy In National Address At 9 PM about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump is scheduled to outline his new strategy for the war in Afghanistan...

Arizona Gov. To Skip Trump Rally In Favor Of 'Working With Law Enforcement' about 6 hours ago

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) on Monday announced that he will skip President Donald...

Trump Looks At The Sun During Solar Eclipse Despite Shouted Warning about 7 hours ago

President Donald Trump's administration on Monday took a moment in the afternoon to observe...

Secret Service Has Enough Funding To Perform Duties Through September about 9 hours ago

The Secret Service announced Monday it has enough funding to protect President Donald Trump,...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.