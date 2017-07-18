Lawmakers Urge Congress To Pass More Sanctions Authorities Targeting Iran

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. lawmakers are calling on Congress to pass more sanctions authorities to target Iran following President Donald Trump’s move to keep the nuclear deal in place for now.

Trump’s administration says Iran was meeting the conditions needed to maintain sanctions relief, but also announced it would punish more Iranians with other non-nuclear sanctions.

Republican Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee says the actions show Trump is “fully committed” to confronting the Iranian threat. He says the best way to hold Iran accountable is for the House to pass more sanctions for non-nuclear behavior.

Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware says Trump should sign those sanctions immediately if the House passes them. He says he also wants a “successor agreement” to the nuclear deal to ensure the restrictions stay in place long-term.