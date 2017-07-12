TPM News

Russia’s Lavrov: Surprised By Controversy Trump Jr. Faces Over Meeting Russian Lawyer

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russian Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 10, 2017.President Donald Trump on Wednesday welcomed Vladimir Putin's top diplomat to the White House for Trump’s highest level face-to-face contact with a Russian government official since he took office in January. (Russian Foreign Ministry Photo via AP)
Russian Foreign Ministry
By Associated Press Published July 12, 2017 9:26 am
Views

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says he is surprised that Donald Trump Jr. is facing controversy for meeting with a Russian lawyer during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Speaking at a news conference in Brussels, Lavrov said didn’t he understand why the meeting, which Trump Jr. has acknowledged, was becoming such a large issue. Lavrov asked, “What is the problem here?”

President Donald Trump’s eldest son revealed Tuesday that he was eager to hear damaging information about Hillary Clinton from the Russian government, disclosing a series of emails that showed him conversing with a music publicist who wanted him to meet with a “Russian government attorney” who supposedly had dirt on Clinton.

The lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya denies having any compromising information about Clinton.

Lavrov referred to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s earlier comments that the current controversy was the result of someone “trying to contest the election results.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump's Lawyer Won't Say If Don Jr. Meeting Was Inappropriate 22 minutes ago

Jay Sekulow, a member of President Donald Trump's outside legal team, on Wednesday morning...

POTUS Defends 'Innocent' Trump Jr., Dismisses Russia 'Witch Hunt' about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning offered his most full-throated defense of his eldest...

Don Jr. Tells Hannity Media Coverage Of His Emails 'Ridiculous And Overplayed' (VIDEO) about 2 hours ago

Following the stunning revelation on Tuesday that Donald Trump, Jr. willingly met with a...

Senate Judiciary Dem: Trump Jr.'s Emails 'Clearly Show Intent To Collude' about 15 hours ago

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), ranking member of the Senate Judiciary subcommittee investigating Russian interference in the...

Trump Jr. Says He 'Wanted To Hear Out' Acquaintance Who Offered Russian Intel about 15 hours ago

Donald Trump Jr. on Tuesday offered his first defense since releasing his emails arranging...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.