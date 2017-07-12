Russia’s Lavrov: Surprised By Controversy Trump Jr. Faces Over Meeting Russian Lawyer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says he is surprised that Donald Trump Jr. is facing controversy for meeting with a Russian lawyer during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Speaking at a news conference in Brussels, Lavrov said didn’t he understand why the meeting, which Trump Jr. has acknowledged, was becoming such a large issue. Lavrov asked, “What is the problem here?”

President Donald Trump’s eldest son revealed Tuesday that he was eager to hear damaging information about Hillary Clinton from the Russian government, disclosing a series of emails that showed him conversing with a music publicist who wanted him to meet with a “Russian government attorney” who supposedly had dirt on Clinton.

The lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya denies having any compromising information about Clinton.

Lavrov referred to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s earlier comments that the current controversy was the result of someone “trying to contest the election results.”