Kushner Meets With Capitol Hill Interns, Ignores Scaramucci Firing Questions

UNITED STATES - JULY 31: Jared Kushner, White House adviser and President Trump's son-in-law, arrives in the Capitol Visitor Center to participate in a lecture series with Hill interns on July 31, 2017. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Tom Williams/CQPHO
By Associated Press Published July 31, 2017 3:54 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s son-in-law is back on Capitol Hill, this time speaking to interns as part of the Congressional Intern Lecture Series.

Jared Kushner arrived shortly before 3 p.m. on Monday and ignored shouted questions from reporters about the abrupt firing of Anthony Scaramucci from his White House communications post.

Kushner’s event with the interns was closed to the media.

Last week, Kushner met privately at the Capitol with members of the Senate and House intelligence committees. He acknowledged four meetings with Russians during and after Trump’s victorious White House bid and insisted he had “nothing to hide.”

Kushner, who is also an adviser to the president, said: “All of my actions were proper.”

