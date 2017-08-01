TPM News

Kobach Appeals Order To Answer Questions Under Oath

PIN-IT
Secretary of State Kris Kobach talks with a reporter in his office in Topeka, Kan., Wednesday, May 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Orlin Wagner/AP
By Associated Press Published August 1, 2017 11:13 am
Views

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach is seeking to avoid answering questions under oath about plans to change U.S. election law.

The Kansas Republican filed a notice late Monday saying he is appealing to the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals an order to submit to a deposition by the American Civil Liberties Union.

The ALCU called Kobach’s appeal of the deposition order “bizarre.”

Two federal judges have each twice ruled Kobach misled the court about the contents of documents he took into a November meeting with then-President-elect Donald Trump and a separate draft amendment to the National Voter Registration Act.

The court fined Kobach $1,000 and ordered him to testify on Thursday about the documents.

Kobach is vice chairman of Trump’s Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump Thinks ‘Fake News’ And ‘Enemies’ Want Him To Stop Tweeting 19 minutes ago

Following a particularly chaotic week at the White House -- which resulted in high-profile resignations,...

GOP Rep. Franks: 'Partisan Arbiter Of Justice' Mueller Should Resign 24 minutes ago

Rep. Trent Franks (R-AZ) on Tuesday became the latest Republican politician to assert that...

Former Trump Spox Suggests: Keep Sean Spicer Around To Help With Tax Reform! 35 minutes ago

One of President Donald Trump's former top spokespeople on Tuesday suggested the President keep former...

Graham: WaPo Report On Trump Statement 'Bothers Me A Lot' about 1 hours ago

Sen. Lindsey Graham said Tuesday that the Washington Post’s report that President Donald Trump...

Report: Prankster Tricked Several White House Officials With Fake Emails about 2 hours ago

A prankster in the United Kingdom tricked several Trump administration officials with emails pretending...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.