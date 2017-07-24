TPM News

Kasich: Mistake For Senate To ‘Force One-Sided Deal’ On Health Care

Republican presidential candidate, Ohio Gov. John Kasich, speaks during a town hall at Thomas farms Community Center , on Monday, April 25, 2016, in Rockville, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Associated Press Published July 24, 2017 12:40 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican governor of Ohio says it would be a mistake for the Senate to move ahead on health and “force a one-sided deal that the American people are clearly against.”

In a statement on Monday, Gov. John Kasich says Republicans and Democrats should work together openly to address the failings of the Obama health law and come up with a bipartisan solution.

Kasich, who sought the GOP presidential nomination last year, said the American people will come out on the losing end if Republicans try to force a vote without open dialogue and transparency.

Kasich’s comments add pressure to Ohio’s Republican senator, Rob Portman, ahead of the vote.

