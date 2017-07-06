TPM News

Department Of Justice Questions Whether Sanctuary Cities Follow Law On Immigration Info Sharing

PIN-IT
FILE - In this May 14, 2013, file photo, the Department of Justice headquarters building in Washington is photographed early in the morning. The Justice Department has signaled that it won’t try to block a lawsuit arising from the CIA’s harsh interrogation techniques, leaving the door open for a court challenge over tactics that have since been discontinued and widely discredited. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)
J. David Ake/AP
By SADIE GURMAN Published July 6, 2017 2:37 pm
Views

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department on Thursday questioned whether some so-called sanctuary cities responded honestly when asked whether they follow the law on sharing the citizenship status of people in their custody with federal immigration authorities.

In a strongly worded statement, the department said some of the 10 jurisdictions under scrutiny insist they are compliant with the law, while they defiantly refuse to cooperate with efforts to detain and deport immigrants living in the country illegally. The Justice Department said it was reviewing policies of the jurisdictions to determine whether they should lose some federal grant money for failing to prove they are adhering to federal immigration law.

The cities include New York, Chicago, New Orleans and Philadelphia, which said in its letter to the department that the city was adhering to the law even while refusing to collect information on residents’ immigration statuses.

Also on the list are two states — California and Connecticut — along with Miami-Dade County in Florida; Cook County in Illinois; Milwaukee County in Wisconsin; and Clark County in Nevada.

The cities were singled out last year by the department’s inspector general for having rules that hinder the ability of local law enforcement to communicate with federal officials about the immigration status of people they have detained. The cities disagreed with that assessment, saying their rules comport with the specific section of federal law that bars municipalities from forcing local officials to keep certain information from federal immigration authorities.

“They are having it both ways now,” said Leon Fresco, who led the Justice Department’s Office of Immigration Ligation during the Obama administration. “The cities are saying, we will not in any way do anything that affirmatively increases the amount of immigration enforcement that is occurring in our city. Having said that, if a federal official asks us for information, we will provide this information.”

The move was the latest by the Trump administration to crack down on locations that have been characterized as sanctuary cities.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Government Ethics Director, A Frequent Trump Critic, Resigns Six Months Early about 1 hours ago

The director of the Office of Government Ethics, for months a vocal and active...

South Carolina Won’t Share Any Voter Data With Trump Election Fraud Panel about 1 hours ago

The South Carolina Election Commission will not be sharing any voter data the White...

Report: Trump Couldn't Find A Hamburg Hotel Room In Time For G20 Summit about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump apparently waited too long to book a hotel room for the G20...

19 AGs Sue DeVos, Claim She Sided With For-Profit Colleges By Delaying Rule about 2 hours ago

Eighteen states and the District of Columbia on Thursday filed suit against the Department...

Senate Dems Urge Trump To Press Putin On Russian Meddling When They Meet about 3 hours ago

Senate Democrats on Thursday urged President Donald Trump to press Russian President Vladimir Putin...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.