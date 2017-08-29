TPM News

Lawsuit Over 2012 Debate Exclusion Of 3rd-Party Johnson, Stein Dismissed

PIN-IT
Bill Clark/CQPHO
By Associated Press Published August 29, 2017 4:11 pm
Views

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court says a lawsuit by two third-party candidates over their exclusion from presidential debates in 2012 was properly dismissed.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled Tuesday that a lower court correctly dismissed a lawsuit brought by Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson and Green Party candidate Jill Stein.

The candidates alleged they were improperly excluded from the televised debates between President Barack Obama and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney. Johnson and Stein were excluded from the debates because polls showed them with less than 15 percent support.

A lower court dismissed the case, saying in part that an alleged harm the candidates claimed — a lack of media coverage that led to low popularity — preceded their exclusion from the debates.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Conway Claims 'Nothing Came Of' Stalled Trump Tower Project In Moscow about 2 hours ago

Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway on Tuesday claimed that "nothing came" of efforts...

GSA Inspector General Evaluating Agency's Lease For Trump’s DC Hotel about 3 hours ago

The General Services Administration on Monday said its office of inspector general is evaluating the...

Trump: 'Probably There's Never Been' A US Disaster As Expensive As Harvey about 4 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said there has "probably" never been a disaster as expensive as...

Judge Dismisses Palin's Defamation Suit Against NYT For Political Violence Op-Ed about 6 hours ago

A judge on Tuesday dismissed former Alaska governor and GOP vice presidential nominee Sarah...

Trump Addresses Crowd During Visit With Hurricane Victims: ‘What A Turnout’ about 6 hours ago

After a briefing with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and FEMA administrator William “Brock” Long...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.