TPM News

Ivanka Trump’s Rabbi Condemns President’s Charlottesville Comments

PIN-IT
Ivanka Trump listens during the Women's Entrepreneurship Finance event at the G20 Summit, Saturday, July 8, 2017, in Hamburg. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Associated Press Published August 17, 2017 12:19 pm
Views

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ivanka Trump’s rabbi is condemning President Donald Trump’s response to a deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Rabbi Haskel Lookstein told his New York synagogue that he is “deeply troubled by the moral equivalency and equivocation” of Trump’s reaction.

Trump has blamed “both sides” in last week’s march that also drew neo-Nazis and Ku Klux Klan members. A car plowed into a group of counterprotesters, killing a woman and injuring 19 others.

Lookstein is rabbi emeritus of Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun. He oversaw Ivanka Trump’s conversion to Judaism. She and her husband, Jared Kushner, were longtime members of the synagogue. Lookstein only rarely comments on the Trumps.

Lookstein’s message was posted Wednesday night on the Facebook page of the modern Orthodox synagogue and was signed by the congregation’s other rabbis.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Bloomberg Charity Funds Center To Aid State AGs In Climate Change Fight 20 minutes ago

Bloomberg Philanthropies, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg's charity, has donated nearly $6...

CNN Host Shuts Down GOPer As C'Ville Interview Gets Heated: 'Stop Talking' 23 minutes ago

CNN anchor Kate Bolduan got into a heated exchange with a Republican Senate candidate...

Paul LePage Says Confederate Statues Are Comparable To 9/11 Memorial 30 minutes ago

Maine Gov. Paul LePage (R) said Thursday that removing statues and monuments for Confederate...

Graham Responds To Trump Twitter Rant: ‘Please Fix This’ about 2 hours ago

After President Donald Trump lashed out against Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) Thursday for criticizing Trump’s remarks...

Phoenix Mayor Calls On Trump To Delay Planned Campaign Rally After C'Ville about 2 hours ago

Mayor Greg Stanton of Phoenix, Arizona on Wednesday called on President Donald Trump to...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.