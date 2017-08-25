Illinois Auto Museum To Feature Cadillac Limousine Once Owned By Trump

VOLO, Ill. (AP) — A northern Illinois auto museum’s latest acquisition is a 1988 Cadillac limousine once owned by President Donald Trump.

The museum’s director, Brian Grams, says the Volo Auto Museum isn’t “making a political statement” by displaying the vehicle, which features gold-plated and rosewood interior embellishments.

Grams says the museum displays rare cars with interesting backstories. He says the Trump limo “certainly checks that box.”

Grams says the limo was built to be an office on wheels. It has a fax machine, television, VCR, three telephones and a paper shredder. It also has an electric bar.

Grams says he found the car in private ownership and plans to feature it in the museum’s “Cars of the Rich and Famous” exhibit.

The museum is in Volo, about 45 miles northwest of downtown Chicago. It has a 400-vehicle collection.