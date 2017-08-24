TPM News

Housing Dept.: Carson Did Not Break Law Appearing With Trump At AZ Rally

PIN-IT
Alex Brandon/AP
By JILL COLVIN and KEN THOMAS Published August 24, 2017 9:51 am
Views

WASHINGTON (AP) — Legal experts said Wednesday that Housing Secretary Ben Carson likely did not violate federal law when he appeared with President Donald Trump at a campaign rally.

After the appearance Tuesday night, questions were raised on Twitter about whether Carson had violated the federal law known as the Hatch Act, which bars most executive branch officials from using their government positions to influence elections.

Kathleen Clark, an attorney and law professor at Washington University School of Law in St. Louis, says Carson isn’t prohibited from speaking at a campaign event, but Hatch would bar him from invoking or using his official position to engage in partisan political activity.

Housing and Urban Development spokesman Jerry Brown said the agency doesn’t think Carson did anything wrong.

“His travel and lodging were not paid for by the department. He was there in his personal capacity. He didn’t discuss HUD during the speech.”

Brown says the Trump campaign paid expenses for Carson’s trip to Phoenix, where he stood alongside a president still reeling from the widespread condemnation of his response to violence at a Charlottesville, Virginia, protest earlier this month.

Carson spoke to the crowd before Trump. The only black Cabinet member, he talked about his experiences growing up with racism and said that, every time the U.S. has encountered bigotry and division, the country has left those ideologies in “the rear view window.”

An announcer had introduced Carson as the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The agency says Carson was re-reading his speech and did not hear the announcer introduce him and reference his title.

Virginia Canter,an ethics counsel at Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, says that wasn’t an appropriate use of Carson’s title at a campaign-themed event, but it probably didn’t violate federal law.

“To violate the Hatch Act, a person has to be engaged in political activity while acting in their official capacity,” said Canter. Carson “would have had to been participating in an event that made statements that expressly advocated for or against Trump’s re-election in 2020. None of his comments did that,” she said.

In June, the Office of Special Counsel, an independent agency that investigates federal personnel, reprimanded White House social media director Dan Scavino for violating the Hatch Act. Scavino had tweeted a call to defeat a Republican representative who was often critical of Trump.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Reports: Trump Met With Possible Flake Challengers While In Phoenix about 1 hours ago

President Donald Trump publicly berated Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) on Twitter Wednesday morning and during...

Report: White House To Direct Military To Bar Transgender People From Enlisting about 2 hours ago

Nearly a month after President Donald Trump announced in a series of tweets that...

Gianforte Spox: He'll Keep His Word, ‘Sit Down’ With Reporter He Body Slammed about 2 hours ago

When Rep. Greg Gianforte (R-MT) was sentenced to 40 hours of community service and...

Report: Trump Aide Sent Email About Possible Meeting With Campaign, Putin about 3 hours ago

Investigators in Congress have discovered an email sent by a Trump campaign aide in...

Report: Trump Called GOP Sen. About His Bill To Shield Special Counsel about 15 hours ago

President Donald Trump called Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) and expressed his unhappiness with a bill...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.