TPM News

House GOP Leaders Commit Support For Harvey Relief, Amount Not Yet Discussed

PIN-IT
Water is released from Lake Conroe Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, in Conroe, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/AP
By Associated Press Published August 31, 2017 9:49 am
Views

HOUSTON (AP) — House Republican leaders have committed support for Harvey relief.

Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy told lawmakers from Texas and Louisiana on a conference call that “we are with you.”

The call Wednesday night included federal officials from the Department of Homeland Security. They say the full scope of damages might not be known for weeks or more.

No specific dollar figures or timing was discussed, according to a House GOP aide who requested anonymity to disclose details of the private conversation.

But there will likely be the need for immediate support — and McCarthy and other leaders made clear the House is prepared to act.

Congress returns next week from its August recess and a response to Harvey will be at the top of the agenda.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Missouri State Rep. Calls For Confederate Statue Vandal To Be Lynched 18 minutes ago

A Missouri legislator on Wednesday called for a vandal who defaced a Confederate statue to...

Texas Rep. Who Voted Against Sandy Aid Says Harvey Aid Should Come In Stages 56 minutes ago

Rep. Michael Burgess (R-TX) on Thursday morning defended his vote against legislation funding aid...

Trump Election Commission Apologizes To Judge For Not Posting Public Docs about 2 hours ago

At a hearing on the President’s voter fraud panel Wednesday, a federal judge called the commission’s...

House GOPer Warns Trump Not To 'Bully' Senators: 'This Isn't The Apprentice' about 2 hours ago

Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK), a high-ranking Republican who sits on the House Budget and...

Report: Mueller Working With New York Attorney General On Manafort Probe about 3 hours ago

Special prosecutor Robert Mueller has teamed up with New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.