TPM News

House GOP Advancing Spending Boosts For Pentagon, Veterans

PIN-IT
The House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Dec. 8, 2008. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh/AP
By ANDREW TAYLOR Published July 27, 2017 3:33 pm
Views

WASHINGTON (AP) — The GOP-controlled House has given tentative approval to a $1.6 billion down payment for President Donald Trump’s long-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. The controversial wall money is being given a ride on legislation to give the Pentagon a massive spending boost and increase funding for veterans medical care.

The House added Trump’s wall funding by a 230-196 procedural vote that denied angry Democrats an up-or-down vote. The wall gets low marks in public opinion polls and is opposed by many of the GOP’s more moderate lawmakers.

Trump promised at nearly every rally and campaign event that Mexico would pay for the wall. Mexico said no, and U.S. taxpayers will have to provide the money.

In advancing the broader $788 billion spending bill, slated for a vote on Thursday, Republicans are trying to both ease a large backlog of unfinished spending bills and give both themselves and Trump political wins heading into the August recess.

“As promised to the American people, we are rebuilding and modernizing our military as an international powerhouse,” said Rep. Harold Rogers, R-Ky.

At issue are the spending bills passed by Congress each year to fund the day-to-day operations of federal agencies. Trump is pushing for a sweeping increase for the Pentagon and commensurate cuts of more than $50 billion, or 10 percent, from domestic agencies and foreign aid. House Republicans are responding by adding even more for defense but have significantly scaled back Trump’s cuts to domestic programs like community development grants and medical research.

GOP leaders had hoped to advance a broader “omnibus” package that would have included each of the 12 measures. But the GOP rank and file balked, so Republicans devised a smaller bill anchored by the Pentagon budget, funding for veterans programs, and money for the wall.

“Every single dime the President requested to start building a wall on our southern border he’s going to get,” said House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. “Most importantly, we’re sending more to the VA to fix veterans’ health care and reform outdated VA systems.”

But most of the sweeping Pentagon increases — which total about $60 billion above current levels and almost $30 billion higher than Trump’s budget — would evaporate next year unless there’s a bipartisan agreement to raise budget “caps” set by a 2011 budget pact. A two-year agreement that eased those “sequestration” spending limits expires in September.

A fall showdown with Senate Democrats over the wall awaits and both Democrats and Republicans in the Senate want additional funding for domestic programs. Democrats have lots of leverage because their votes are needed to pass the funding measures. For now, the Senate is working in a bipartisan fashion on a sharply different set of bills that, on average, are frozen at current levels.

The House is on track to pass the measure along party lines. Democrats are furious that GOP leaders are denying them a vote — which they believe they might have been able to win — on killing Trump’s border wall. More than 700 miles of fencing and other border barricades were built about a decade ago.

Republicans from border states, swing-district lawmakers, and Republicans representing sizable Hispanic populations tend to oppose the wall but are backing it because the money will be paired with politically sacrosanct funding for troops in the field and health care for veterans.

Earlier this year, Congress and Trump came together of spending bills for the current budget year that largely stuck to work done last year under former President Barack Obama. Trump reluctantly signed a $1.2 trillion catchall spending bill in May.

The current measure, however, reflects the changed balance of power in GOP-controlled Washington. Weapons procurement is a top priority, including two additional littoral combat ships above Trump’s request and 14 unrequested next-generation F-35 fighters.

Democrats said the big gains for now are illusory since sequestration remains in place.

“We do not give certainty to our defense or confidence to our troops when we legislate with phony numbers when we refuse to make honest choices about our Defense budget,” said Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. “Instead of giving certainty to our heroes in uniform, this bill would breach the sequester spending limit by more than $70 billion, forcing a mandatory 13 percent cut to all defense accounts.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Sanders Won't Say If Trump Has Confidence In Chief Of Staff Priebus 27 minutes ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Thursday would not say whether President...

Boy Scout Leader Apologizes 'That Politics Were Inserted' Into Jamboree 48 minutes ago

A top executive at Boy Scouts of America apologized Thursday for “the political rhetoric...

After Feud, Fox Buys Full Page ‘Fox And Friends’ Ad In New York Times about 2 hours ago

The hosts of “Fox and Friends” opened up their show Thursday morning by touting...

DOJ: Civil Rights Act Doesn't Cover Discrimination Against Gay Employees about 2 hours ago

The Department of Justice filed a brief on Wednesday evening weighing in on a...

WATCH LIVE: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Gives Press Briefing At 1:45 PM ET about 2 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is scheduled to give an on-camera press...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.