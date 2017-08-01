House Ethics Committee: New Mexico’s Lujan, Texas’ Williams In The Clear

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Ethics Committee has cleared Democratic and Republican lawmakers in separate inquiries.

The panel said Tuesday it is dropping investigations against Democrat Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico and Republican Roger Williams of Texas.

Lujan, chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, was accused of using the House chamber to raise money for campaign purposes during a June 2016 sit-in on gun control.

Williams, an auto dealer, was accused of a conflict of interest in offering a 2015 amendment that would have benefited auto dealers.

The ethics panel said neither Lujan nor Williams violated House rules, but cautioned that both acted in ways where mistakes are possible.

A spokesman for Lujan called the complaint politically motivated and without merit.

A spokeswoman for Williams could not immediately be reached.