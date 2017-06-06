TPM News

High School Guard On Leave After Fight Involving Muslim Teen

PIN-IT
Angular/WikimediaCommons
By Associated Press Published June 6, 2017 2:45 pm
Views

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (AP) — A Minneapolis-area high school security guard is on leave following an altercation involving a Muslim student who accuses him of putting her in handcuffs and removing her headscarf.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations said Monday that a male student was harassing the 15-year-old sophomore and calling her a terrorist. A fight ensued and the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan district security guard and school police liaison officer intervened.

CAIR, a Muslim advocacy group, told The Star Tribune (http://strib.mn/2qYbGda ) that the security guard used excessive force and focused only on the girl.

The student says the guard cuffed her then pulled off her hijab. Three police officers took her to the station where she was questioned and released. She was suspended but returned to school Monday.

The officer is on leave pending an investigation.

___

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

WATCH LIVE: Sean Spicer Gives Daily Press Briefing At 2 PM ET about 1 hours ago

White House press secretary Sean Spicer is scheduled to give a press briefing at...

Trump Jr. Tells London To 'Do Something A Lot More Proactive' About Terrorism (VIDEO) about 3 hours ago

Donald Trump Jr. said a lot without saying very much Monday, telling Londoners to “do...

Trump To Speak At Religious Conference While Comey Testifies Before Senate about 4 hours ago

President Donald Trump is scheduled to give the keynote speech at a conservative Christian...

Report: White House Considered Easing Russia Sanctions Even After Flynn Ouster about 4 hours ago

The White House pushed for easing sanctions on Russia well after the ouster of Michael Flynn as...

Trump Dumps Qatar Alliance Via Twitter, Takes Credit For Gulf States Cutting Ties about 4 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Tuesday appeared to cut ties with Qatar via Twitter and...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.