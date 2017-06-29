TPM News

Hearing Closes For School Board Member Who Insulted Obama In Arts Newspaper

Carl Paladino listens during a hearing to determine if he can be removed from the Buffalo school board on Thursday, June 22, 2017, at the State Education Building in Albany, N.Y. (AP photo/Will Waldron,Times Union)
Will Waldron/The Albany Times Union
By Associated Press Published June 29, 2017 10:15 am
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A decision on whether a one-time candidate for New York governor who publicly insulted former President Barack Obama should remain on a school board is expected in several weeks.

Layers wrapped up a five-day hearing in Albany on Wednesday.

State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia will make her decision on Carl Paladino’s future on the Buffalo school board after receiving written briefs until mid-July.

Fellow school board members say Paladino improperly disclosed information about teacher contract negotiations discussed in closed-door sessions.

But Paladino says the real reason for the action is comments he made about Obama published in a Buffalo arts newspaper. Paladino says those comments — including his wish that the former president die of mad cow disease — weren’t meant for publication.

