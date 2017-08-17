TPM News

HBO Regains Control Of Hacked Social Media Accounts

PIN-IT
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
By Associated Press Published August 17, 2017 12:36 pm
Views

NEW YORK (AP) — HBO says it has regained control of its social media accounts after the latest security breach to hit the entertainment company.

The hacking group OurMine on Wednesday night took over several of HBO’s Twitter accounts, including ones for “Game of Thrones” and John Oliver’s show. The group posted that “we are just testing your security” and asked HBO to contact it for an upgrade.

HBO said in a statement Thursday that “the infringement on our social media accounts was recognized and rectified quickly.” It declined further comment.

OurMine has a history of similar hacks showing companies’ security vulnerabilities.

It caused far less damage and appeared unrelated to another group of hackers who broke into HBO’s computer network and have been doling out stolen information and unaired episodes for several weeks.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Bloomberg Charity Funds Center To Aid State AGs In Climate Change Fight 38 minutes ago

Bloomberg Philanthropies, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg's charity, has donated nearly $6...

CNN Host Shuts Down GOPer As C'Ville Interview Gets Heated: 'Stop Talking' 41 minutes ago

CNN anchor Kate Bolduan got into a heated exchange with a Republican Senate candidate...

Paul LePage Says Confederate Statues Are Comparable To 9/11 Memorial 48 minutes ago

Maine Gov. Paul LePage (R) said Thursday that removing statues and monuments for Confederate...

Graham Responds To Trump Twitter Rant: ‘Please Fix This’ about 2 hours ago

After President Donald Trump lashed out against Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) Thursday for criticizing Trump’s remarks...

Phoenix Mayor Calls On Trump To Delay Planned Campaign Rally After C'Ville about 2 hours ago

Mayor Greg Stanton of Phoenix, Arizona on Wednesday called on President Donald Trump to...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.