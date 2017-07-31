TPM News

HBO Programming Stolen In Cyberattack

PIN-IT
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
By Associated Press Published July 31, 2017 2:15 pm
Views

NEW YORK (AP) — HBO has had some of its programming stolen in what is being described as a cyber incident.

The company says that it is working with law enforcement and cybersecurity firms.

HBO CEO Richard Pepler says in an email to the network’s employees that “proprietary information” was stolen in the hack. Spokesman Jeff Cusson would not comment on which specific TV episodes, movies or other video the hackers made off with.

Hacking Hollywood can have significant repercussions. Sony struggled in the aftermath of its huge hack in 2014, which leaked employee emails as well as films.

In April, a hacker claimed to have released episodes of Netflix’s “Orange is the New Black” before their release by the streaming site.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Cassidy To Meet With WH Aides Monday As Trump Ups Pressure On Repeal Effort 37 minutes ago

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) will make another trip to the White House on Monday...

Montana GOPer Who Assaulted Reporter To Work With Wheelchair Nonprofit 54 minutes ago

Rep. Greg Gianforte (R-MT), who in June pleaded guilty to assaulting a reporter, will...

GOP Rep. Dent: It's 'Obvious' There's Been 'Chaos And Instability' In WH about 1 hours ago

Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA) contradicted President Donald Trump Monday, saying that in fact “there's...

GOP Rep. Farenthold A No-Show At 'Duel Of Health Care Facts' Protest about 2 hours ago

Rep. Blake Farenthold (R-TX) was a no-show at a mock “duel of health care...

Flashback: New Chief Of Staff Kelly Called US Politics A 'Cesspool' In 2016 about 2 hours ago

Retired Gen. John Kelly, sworn in as White House chief of staff early Monday, was not...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.